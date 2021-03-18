Paulson, Ronald A. "Ron"

COLUMBUS - Ronald A. "Ron" Paulson, age 74, of Columbus, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Stoughton Hospital, under the care of Heartland Hospice. He was born on Nov. 29, 1946, in Green County, Wis., the son of Gerald and Idellis (Thompson) Paulson. He graduated from New Glarus High School in 1964. He married Donna Yaun on Jan. 15, 1966.

He worked at Clark Implement, a John Deere dealership in Monroe, until he started farming near Albany in March 1968. He moved his family to Columbus in 1973 and continued dairy farming. His passions were farming, hunting, John Deere equipment and Chevy pickups. He sold Pioneer seed for 41 years, turning his seed agency over to his oldest son, Alan, in the fall of 2015, two years after having suffered a fall which resulted in a traumatic brain injury. His dairy operation was managed by his youngest son, Brian, until sold in May 2019.

Ron is survived by his wife, Donna, of 55 years; his sons, Alan (Kelly) and Brian (Tammy); five wonderful grandchildren, Kyle, Emma, Fayth, Zack, and Jacky; and his little canine buddy, Louie. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Pat Braun.

We wish to express our appreciation for the services provided by Heartland Hospice since the end of November 2020, especially caregivers Ross, Cleo, Patty, Alison and Karin. Special thanks to paramedics and Prairie Ridge ER staff for their compassionate care; the hospice staff at Stoughton Hospital, Mel, Sylvia and Jessie; and the nursing staff at Stoughton Hospital.

A private family service will be held, and an early summer celebration of Ron's life is being planned. Details will be updated at jensenfuneralandcremation.com as they develop. In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial donations.

