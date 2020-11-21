Pluim, Ronald

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Ronald Pluim, age 84, passed from heart failure on Nov. 14, 2020. He was kind and generous with a wry sense of humor and a positive attitude.

Born in Wisconsin, serving in the U.S. Army and graduating from the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering, he specialized in bridge design, completing his career as President of an engineering consulting firm. He has two children, Karen Pluim and husband, George Farah; and Carl Pluim and partner, Teri Foley. This November he and partner, Maureen Breininger Hlavacek, celebrated 30 years of love and friendship. He is also survived by sister, Mary Ann (Pluim) Tank; and sister-in-law, Dee Pluim; as well as many other family members.

Due to COVID there will not be a memorial service.

Here is a link to a video of Ron's life: https://photos.app.goo.gl/wfgLSdZSyVpNmwYk6