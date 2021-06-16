Menu
Ronald Schultz
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Schultz, Ronald C.

WATERLOO - On June 9, 2021, Ronald C. Schultz was called to continue his life in Heaven with the Lord. Ron was born on Aug. 27, 1945, to Christian and Ethelyn (Krueger) Schultz Jr. in Columbus, Wis. He was the third of 11 children. Ron and his siblings grew up fast, as their mother passed away at the young age of 42 from leukemia, leaving their father, Christian, to raise the family on numerous farms in the Pardeeville, Columbus and Reeseville area. Ron continued in the farming world by owning his own "Schultz Mini Farm." He had a long career spanning over 50 years in the food canning industry, working for FMC and later for Seneca Foods. His work took him to many states in the U.S. and also into Canada. He became known to many as "Doc Schultz" in the canning Industry and in 2015 was recognized by the Forty Niners Foundation with a scholarship in his name for outstanding service. Even in his retirement, canning companies were still calling for his knowledge and advice. His kids will always remember the late night phone calls from people in the canning industry looking for Dad. The kids also remember crawling into the crawl space at home to get can goods out for meals and trying to guess what was in the tin can that had no labels on them that dad had brought home from the canning factories.

Ron is survived by Keith (Anna) Schultz of Columbus, Jenny Schultz of Beaver Dam, Michelle Schultz of Beaver Dam, Chelsea (Marty) Powers of Columbus and Travis Schultz of Columbus; and by his grandchildren, Hunter, Tara, Colten and Abigail Schultz and Mia Powers. Ron is further survived by his brothers and sisters, Lorna Schultz, Carl (Caryn) Schultz, Karen Senn, Roger Schultz, Vernon Schultz, Betty (Leroy) Dieckhoff and Harvey (Bonnie) Schultz. Ron is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who lovingly refer to him as Uncle Emil. Also surviving Ron are special friends, Diane Nehmer, Joe and Jan Bolan, Dennis and Mary Kohl, Ron Mauer and the entire coffee clutch group.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; twin brothers, Fredrick and Steven, at infancy; sister-in-law, Brenda Schultz; and brothers-in-law, Ronnie Weishoff and Tom Senn.

A memorial gathering will be held at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Monday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. The Rev. Ben Zuberbier will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family who will distribute them to the following charities in Ron's name: Columbus Rural Fire Department, Waterloo Fire Department, and Waterloo Carousel.

Ron's family would like to thank Molly and all of the Beaver Dam Hospice staff for all of the care they gave to Dad, and a huge thank you to Uncle Carl for all of your help. Dad, in the end we did it our way!!

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Service
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
Jun
21
Service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
812 Western Ave., Columbus , WI
I am filled with sorrow for the family of my friend and mentor Schultzy I can't begin to express how this good mans life impacted my own I just know if not for his hand on my career I may not be where I am today I will miss Schultzy a man of great character and zest for the rest of my days. Your friend always Stan R. Olson
stanley olson
Friend
June 15, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to all the Schultz family in your time of loss. Ron will be greatly missed by many, He touched so many lives and made so many friends through the years. He was a remarkable man and a very good friend. Always there to help out in time of need.
I think Ron's goal in life was to put a smile on everyone's face that he met each day. That was very easy for him to do.
That is a perfect picture of Ron, he's looking right at me with the "Old Schultzee Smirk", I will always remember him like that.

So they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved, you and your household.

George C Sprague
George C Sprague
Friend
June 15, 2021
