Menu
Search
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald W. Ulrich
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1933
DIED
November 25, 2020

Ulrich, Ronald W.

HORICON - Ronald W. Ulrich, age 87, of Horicon, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.

Ron was born the son of Emil and Viola (Hintz) Ulrich on November 14, 1933, in Horicon. Upon graduating from Horicon High School in 1951, Ronald joined the US Navy. He served for four years, being honorably discharged in 1956. While in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Ruth Jaquet, on December 18, 1954. Anyone that knew Ron knew that besides his family, he loved to hunt, fish, and anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed taking people fishing on Lake Michigan on his boat. You could always count on him being the life of the party, telling countless jokes. He loved and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years- Ruth of Horicon. His children- Linda (Robert) Wilson, and Lisa (Todd) Wanie, Larry (Jamie) Ulrich. His grandchildren- Erin and Ethan Wilson, Katie (Daniel) Ready, Adam (special friend Elizabeth Lillard) Wanie, Emily (Scott) Feucht, Christopher Ulrich, and Kayla (Matt) Rex. His great grandchildren- Porter, Conway, and Patsy Feucht, Henry, Penelope and Avrie Wanie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his half-brother Glen Ulrich.

A private family funeral service will take place at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer presiding. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with military honors conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Horicon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Ruth and family sorry for your loss. As you know I have many great memories of times with Ron.
Gene Thorn Thorn
Family Friend
December 1, 2020
Ruth and family I am sending my deepest sympathy to all of you at this difficult time. You have many memories of your life with Ron. Mary Ann Sternat
Mary Ann Sternat
Friend
November 30, 2020
Ruth,Linda , Larry and Lisa Tom and I give our Deepest Sympathies to you all. He sure was a fun loving guy. He will be missed.
Jennie Heideman
November 30, 2020