Ulrich, Ronald W.

HORICON - Ronald W. Ulrich, age 87, of Horicon, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Marvin's Manor in Horicon.

Ron was born the son of Emil and Viola (Hintz) Ulrich on November 14, 1933, in Horicon. Upon graduating from Horicon High School in 1951, Ronald joined the US Navy. He served for four years, being honorably discharged in 1956. While in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Ruth Jaquet, on December 18, 1954. Anyone that knew Ron knew that besides his family, he loved to hunt, fish, and anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed taking people fishing on Lake Michigan on his boat. You could always count on him being the life of the party, telling countless jokes. He loved and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife of 65 years- Ruth of Horicon. His children- Linda (Robert) Wilson, and Lisa (Todd) Wanie, Larry (Jamie) Ulrich. His grandchildren- Erin and Ethan Wilson, Katie (Daniel) Ready, Adam (special friend Elizabeth Lillard) Wanie, Emily (Scott) Feucht, Christopher Ulrich, and Kayla (Matt) Rex. His great grandchildren- Porter, Conway, and Patsy Feucht, Henry, Penelope and Avrie Wanie. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his half-brother Glen Ulrich.

A private family funeral service will take place at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer presiding. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon with military honors conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family.