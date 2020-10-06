Menu
ENDEAVOR / PORTAGE - Ronald William Wade, age 97, of Moundville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Divine Savior Healthcare Hospital in Portage.

Ronald was born on March 29, 1923, in Endeavor, to Max and Sarah (Dixon) Wade. He married Betty Lou Elizabeth Marquardt Wade on June 11, 1947. Ronald and Betty Lou raised six children on a dairy farm in Moundville Township. He graduated from UW Madison's Farm Short-course. Ronald was a dairy farmer in Moundville for many years, and then became a cross-country semi-truck driver.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Phil) Gilbert, Stevens Point, Raymond Wade, Moundville, Joseph Wade, Mindoro, Owen (Christy) Wade, Endeavor, Steve (Cindy) Wade, Portage, and Louan (Matt) Friend, Moundville; 16 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Barbara) Wade, Moundville; a sister, Ethel (Tom) Reynolds, Elgin, Ill.; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Private funeral services will be held, with the Rev. Aaron Alfred officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Burial will be in Moundville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up at Moundville Methodist Church in Ronald's name.


Be the first to post a memory or condolences.