Welch, Ronald, Sr.

FOX LAKE - Ronald J. Welch Sr., age 73, of Fox Lake, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Ron was born in Beaver Dam on June 14, 1947, the son of James and Helen (Frank) Welch. He was united in marriage to Laura Thompson Alexander on June 19, 1980, in Dubuque, Iowa. Ron was a dairy farmer for most of his life, having a great love for all animals. After selling the dairy cows, he worked for C.C. Linck as a truck operator and stone crusher mechanic. He then worked for Fisher Ag Supply, installing and repairing milk coolers and dairy equipment. He eventually retired from Cliff's Dairy Inc.

Ron was always dedicated to his work, but loved fishing, hunting in his earlier years, and playing card games (Ronnie wins!). He bowled for a number of years on the Beaver Dam Senior Bowling League and enjoyed many trips with his nephew, John, to his cabin in Three Lakes over the years. He was a member of Crosswalk Community Church in Beaver Dam, where he served as an elder. Ron could cobble together and fix just about anything, but he will be best remembered as a great storyteller.

Ron is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Laura Welch of Fox Lake; children, Terry (Neada) Welch of Brandon, Tammy (Dave) Healy of Crivitz, Ronald Welch Jr. of Portland, Ore., Shana (David) Tietz of Beaver Dam, Andrew (Dawn) Van Riper of Beaver Dam and Anita Haase of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Nila, Nathan, Terra, Michael, Nicholas, Preston, Zoe', Colten, Ashten, Tate, Dominic, Toby, Calvin, Julia, and Sasha; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Joe) Kluz, Judith (Tom) Schmitt and Mary Jane (Ken) Bradley; sister-in-law, Judy Welch; and further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Welch; previous wife, Diane Haase Welch; and other relatives.

Visitation for Ron will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATOIN SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.