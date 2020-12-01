Regalado, Rosa Maria Ramirez

BEAVER DAM - Rosa Maria Ramirez Regalado, age 64 of Beaver Dam, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Rosa Maria was born on June 28, 1956 in Mexico to Epimenio and Consuelo (Regalado) Ramirez. She worked at Richelieu Foods in Beaver Dam.

Rosa Maria is survived by her children, Griselda (Pablo Torres) Hernandez, Alejandro (Griselda) Hernandez, Alma (Raul) Hernandez, Juana (Hugo) Rivera, Miguel Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, Fernando (Abril Dominguez) Hernandez; 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Yolanda Ramirez, Antonia Ramirez, Epimenio Ramirez along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and other relatives.

A Funeral Service for Rosa Maria will take place at 12:00 (NOON) on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 135 Keller Blvd. in Beaver Dam with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone.

