Rosalee B. Verette

Feb. 20, 1942 - April 5, 2022

LYNDON STATION - Rosalee B. Verette, age 80, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by family.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, WI, with Father John Potaczek celebrating. Burial was held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station.

Rosalee was born on February 20, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Stoltz) Lawrence. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid card player, she especially liked cribbage, euchre, and canasta. She was also very active in her church and liked spending time with her Rosary group, Prayer group and Women's group. Rosalee enjoyed watching birds come to her bird feeders, gardening and nurturing her rose bushes.

Rosalee is survived by her husband, Earl Verette; seven children: Connie (Fox) Harnisch of Salem, WI, Debbie (Scott) Fox-Schroeder of Sun Prairie, WI, Brian (Deb) Fox of Mauston, WI, Brenda Fox of Boyd, TX, Linda (Randy) Robertson of Lodi, WI, LeRoy John (Kristina) Fox of Mauston, WI, Mark (Megan) Fox of Arlington, WI; stepdaughter, Becky Rosine of Grafton, WI; 13 grandchildren: John Henry, Christine, Ashley, Michael, Anna, Jade, Chelsea, Courtney, Katlyn, Daniel, Ciera, Mikayla, Kialee and Kalan; nine great-grandchildren: Derek, Kylee, Grace, Brooke, Laialee, Gabriel, Caleb, Harper, and Natalie; two brothers: Alfred (Mary Agnes) Lawrence of Janesville, WI, Carl (Maryann) Lawrence of Chicago, IL; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Herbie Schwab; brother, Wayne Lawrence; parents-in-law, Robert E. and Mary Verette and stepson, Jeffrey Verette.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Agrace Hospice Care for their professional and caring staff, especially Melanie and Dan who took care of Rosalee.

