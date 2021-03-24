Zeidler, Rosalind M. "Rosie"

COLUMBUS - Rosalind M. "Rosie" Zeidler, 90, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, March 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosalind was born the daughter of Ernest and Viola (Poppe) Lange on Nov. 9, 1930, in Columbus. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Rosie married H. Paul Zeidler on June 9, 1962, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. Paul preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 1978. After that time, Rosie continued to own and operate the Zeidler Funeral Home until 2011. Rosie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, where she was a member of the choir since 1962 and soloist for many occasions. She was also a member of the Zion Lutheran Ladies Aid.

Music and theatre were a big part of Rosie's life. She was a member of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre for 25 years, appearing in many roles, mostly musicals. She was also a member of the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre. In 2000, she was one of the founders and a director of the Columbus Redbud Players. She directed children's musicals, and at age 80 had a role in Steele Magnolias. Rosie also organized and directed the Miss Columbus Pageant for many years.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Rox Anne Engelke of Plymouth, Minn.; two sons, Randall (Diane) Schmitt of Waterloo and Rodd (Doris) Schmitt of Columbus; step-son, Fred Zeidler of Columbus; step-daughter, Paula Montgomery of Cambridge; two grandsons, Barry (Savannah) and Brady Engelke of Plymouth, Minn.; granddaughter, Nikki (Joseph Hinrichs) Schmitt of Blue Mounds; two great-grandsons, Easton and Wyatt Engelke; step-granddaughter, Angela (Dr. Joshua) Appel of Tucson, Ariz.; three step-great-granddaughters, Alexis, Jenna, and Addison Appel; and is also survived by Paul Zeidler's grandchildren, Terry Zeidler, Carrie Montgomery, and Megan Jarosinski; and Paul's six great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her loving and caring friends, Beth Klokow and Chris Martinson; other relatives; and many wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; her three precious children, Rhonda Schmitt, Robin Schmitt, and Peter Zeidler; siblings, Lucille Sauer, LeRoy Lange and Raymond Lange; and step-granddaughter, Sheila Zeidler.

A visitation will be held at ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus following the service. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.