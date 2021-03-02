Weninger, Rose Marie "Rosie" (Blank)

THERESA - Rose Marie "Rosie" Weninger (nee Blank), 85, of Theresa, found peace on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at St. Francis Home in Fond du Lac, with her family by her side.

Rosie was born on Nov. 17, 1935, to the late Roman and Theresa (nee Beine) Blank in Allenton. She grew up on the family farm. On Oct. 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Myron Weninger at the Allenton Catholic Church. Together, they farmed until 1994. She loved knitting, crocheting, traveling, and putting puzzles together. Rosie also enjoyed spending time at her place up north, watching and feeding the birds. She was a member of the St. Ann's Sodality of St. Theresa's and the Dodge County Homemakers. Family was the most important thing to her. She enjoyed spending time with her children and all of her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those Rosie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five children, Diana (Bob) Thiede of Horicon, Eileen (Mark) Lifke of Theresa, Allen Weninger of Theresa, Wally (Molly) Weninger of Oshkosh, and Gene (Stacie) Weninger of Mayville; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Jeremy), Kathryn (special friend, Buck), Matthew, Gregory (Amanda), Douglas, Danielle, Brianna (special friend, Brennan) Megan (special friend, Tyler), Kylie, and Josie; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Aliyah, Kamryn, Isabella, and Caroline; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Rosie is preceded in death by her husband, Myron Weninger; a son, Brian Weninger; three sisters, Dorothy (Donald) Pfeifer, Elenore (Joseph) Hennes, and Lillian Blank; a brother, Robert (Bernice) Blank; and two brothers-in-law, Hillary Weninger and Oliver Weninger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at ST. THERESA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 102 Church St., Theresa. Burial to follow Mass. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rosie's name to St. Theresa Catholic Church or to the Theresa Fire/EMT department are appreciated by the family.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rosie's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.