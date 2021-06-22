Menu
Rosemarie Cantafio
Cantafio, Rosemarie

BEAVER DAM - Rosemarie Cantafio, 92 of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Liana of Venice Memory Care in Florida, where she was residing for the past 3 months. Prior to that, she lived with her daughter in Englewood, Florida.

Rosemarie was born on March 16, 1929, the daughter of Carl and Emily (Kornhaus) Stoll in Chicago, Illinois. On September 1, 1951, she was united in marriage with Joseph Cantafio in Chicago, Illinois.

Rosemarie and her husband Joe bought Willie's Bar in 1978 and over time turned it into the successful Buckhorn Supper Club of Beaver Dam until 1997. Rosie was excited to see her son Joe and his wife, Bobbie Jo, continue the family tradition of great food with a friendly atmosphere and reopen and rename Cantafio's Buckhorn Steak House in November, 2011. Rosie still worked there until November, 2019. She moved to Florida by her daughter. Rosie was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.

Rosie is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Fredrick) Zemp of Englewood, FL; her son, Joseph A. (Bobbie Jo) Cantafio of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Carl (Jessica) Palzewicz, Melissa Palzewicz (widow of Mathew Palzewicz), Scott (Rella) Palzewicz; step grandchildren, Holly (John) Putzkie, Sara (Jeffrey) Duer, Charlie (Jonathan) Sherron, Beau (Elizabeth) Durfee, Kassandra Katsafanas and Anthony (Emily) Katsafanas; 27 great and step great grandchildren; also other relatives, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joe in 1998; sister, Delores "Tootsie" Stoll; grandsons, LCPL Ryan J. Cantafio KIA, and Mathew Palzewicz; step grandson, Christopher Shoemaker; and special friends, Lou Ann Muenchow and Myrtle Beecher.

A memorial gathering for Rosie will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Davis officiating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake. A luncheon will follow the burial at Cantafio's Buckhorn Steak House.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Grace Presbyterian Church-Beaver Dam
215 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Grace Presbyterian Church-Beaver Dam
215 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
29
Service
12:30p.m.
Cantafio's Buckhorn Steak House
N8802 County Raod A, Beaver Dam, WI
Jun
29
Inurnment
12:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery, Fox Lake
City of Fox Lake, Fox Lake, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cantafio Family, My Sympathy to all of you. I had the priviledge of knowing Rose & Joe and some of the family for many years. Rose was always a faithful wife to Joe. Rose & Joe were my very good friends for many years. There were times I just stop in at Buck Horn to have a beer. Always a welcoming place. God will be with you. James Grant
James Grant
Friend
June 22, 2021
Rosemarie was such a nice lady. She always had a beautiful smile and a friendly word. We will remember her and her two special friends at Grace. Our sympathy to her loving family. Rose will be missed by all who knew her!
Harold &Carol Hicks
Friend
June 16, 2021
So sad to hear of her passing. Just the sweetest lady to have had the pleasure of knowing. Condolences to her loved ones.
Kathi and Dan T rejo
Friend
June 15, 2021
