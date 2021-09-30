Powless, Rosemarie

WISCONSIN DELLS - Rosemarie Powless, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., walked on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Richard Mann officiating. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Burial was held at Sprig Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Rosemarie was born Sept. 26, 1959, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Eugene and Annette (Minor) Powless. She was the first minority women out of Area #1 Iron Working School in Chicago, Ill. Rosemarie loved to travel.

Rosemarie is survived by her children, Lighting, Keisha, Valicia and Vincent; sister, Ella; brothers, George and Eldon; and her grandchildren, Valiance, Fawn, Jacob, Lolita and Anthony Jr., as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy; and brother, Bryan.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884