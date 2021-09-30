Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosemarie Powless
FUNERAL HOME
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
450 County HH
Lyndon Station, WI

Powless, Rosemarie

WISCONSIN DELLS - Rosemarie Powless, age 61, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., walked on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 27, at 12 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wis., with Richard Mann officiating. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 p.m. Burial was held at Sprig Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Rosemarie was born Sept. 26, 1959, in Baraboo, Wis., the daughter of Eugene and Annette (Minor) Powless. She was the first minority women out of Area #1 Iron Working School in Chicago, Ill. Rosemarie loved to travel.

Rosemarie is survived by her children, Lighting, Keisha, Valicia and Vincent; sister, Ella; brothers, George and Eldon; and her grandchildren, Valiance, Fawn, Jacob, Lolita and Anthony Jr., as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy; and brother, Bryan.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

(608) 253-7884


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Conway Picha Funeral Home
450 County HH, Lyndon, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Conway Picha Funeral Home - Lyndon Station.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.