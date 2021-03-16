Nummerdor, Rosita "Rosie"

EMORY, Texas - Rosita "Rosie" Nummerdor went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 27, 2021.

She was born in the Philippines on Sept. 9, 1929, and married Clayton Nummerdor in November 1952. They met when Clayton was stationed in Japan during the Korean War, returning to the United States in 1954. They resided in Waupun, Wis., until they moved to Emory, Texas, in 2002 to be closer to the grandkids. They were members of Edgewood Community Church in Waupun and celebrated 65 years of marriage together. Rosie never met a stranger. She was a loving mother and cherished friend to many. She loved to garden, cook and sew. She and Clayton enjoyed camping, fishing, flying and motorcycling. They resided on Big Pine Key, Fla., during the cold Wisconsin winters.

Rosie is survived by daughter, Rosemary (Tim) Newland; sister, Kikue Mori; and brother, Yoshiro Mori, of Japan; grandchildren, Grace (Tommy) Bull, Petre, Elena, Simeon and Emma Petrini; great-grandchildren, Eva Petrini, Rebekah, Resalea and Josiah Bull; and many, many beloved family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth (1972); her husband, Clayton (2018); her parents, Yoshi and Sabina Mori; and brothers, Vicente, Rafael and Jim Mori, in Japan and the Philippines.

A memorial service for Mrs. Nummerdor will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Pastor Mike Giebink will officiate. A private family interment of cremains will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.