Kimball, Rowena Pearl

LAKE DELTON - Rowena Pearl Kimball, age 88, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at her home after a brief battle with cancer, with her family by her side. She was born Dec. 28, 1931 in Davis Corners, Wis., the daughter of Warren and Emma (Nehring) Coon. She married Arthur Kimball on Feb. 25, 1961. Art and Rowena came to his union with eight children between them. Soon afterward, two more were added making this a blended family of 10.

Rowena was always busy, she worked at Uphoff's, the Heidel House and at Holiday Wholesale. She faithfully volunteered at the Wisconsin Dells Community Action Food Pantry and was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Presbyterian Church.

Rowena is survived by her 10 children, Margaret Buckingham; Ken (Mary) Kimball, Dan Kimball (Nancy), Kathy (John) Bandow, Mary Pagel, Karla Blatchley (Arps), Debbie (Jan) Van Oppen, Keith (Sherri) Kimball, Lisa (Craig) Yedinak and Becky (James) Senzig; sister, Frances Trojan; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Art; five brothers, Harold, Lawrence, Walter, Charles and Robert and two sister, Helen and Mamie.

Services and burial will be at the Spring Grove Cemetery at 12 noon on Sept. 8, 2020 for immediate family and friends with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. There will be a Celebration of Life immediately following at 1613 Valley Drive, Wisconsin Dells for all who wish to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Dells Community Action Food Pantry or the Wisconsin Dells Presbyterian Church.

Please follow Covid rules.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and full obituary, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

