Roy Rosenogle

July 10, 1959 - Jan 27, 2022

Roy Rosenogle passed onto his eternal home on January 27, 2022 at the age of 62. Roy was born in Wayne, Michigan on July 10, 1959. He lived most of his adult life in Wisconsin. Whatever struggles Roy faced throughout his lifetime he always had a big smile and a heart of gold. There was no place like home for Roy.

Family members were extremely important to him. He enjoyed visits with his brother Avery and sister in law Sue and brother's Kelly and Kim. Roy's sister Tessie, mother Evelyn, grandmother Eva, niece Jennifer preceded Roy in death. Roy is further survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Roy "adopted" Barbara Baker as his official "mom" after the untimely death of his mother. The Baker family was Roy's family for the rest of his life. He looked forward to his birthdays, loved holiday gatherings and annual vacations at the Buckhorn cabin on Castle Rock Lake.

Roy was an avid bike rider 365 days of the year riding many miles per day. Roy enjoyed several hobbies including fishing, collecting music CD's, movies, discarded cans to help clean up the roadways, working on TV's and other electronic devices. He continually made friends along the way as he rode his bike, went fishing, shopped at garage sales or thrift stores. It gave him daily enjoyment. Roy always had time for a cup of coffee or three! Toss in a can of sardines or smoked fish and you've made his day! He enjoyed cooking and his favorites were eggs in a basket, stuffed green peppers and fresh fried fish. He had a great love for animals and his last cat Tiger brought him much comfort. Roy's independence was vital to him as he strived to live his life stress free in his search of his personal happiness.

Roy's favorite employer and staff were Two-River Signs in Portage, WI where great friendships were made. Additional long-time friendships include: Margaret Pereiro, Kim Horsfall, Mari Burdick, Terri, Yvonne, Violet, Gerry, Lee, Al, Bob, Royal Bank and Phillips Pharmacy employees, plus several other professionals that truly cared for Roy.

Roy would attend church physically or virtually in any community where he lived. He was an eager participant in a variety of capacities at is home church in Mauston. Helping others has always been his forte'. Roy's church family were very special to him as they reinforced his Love for Jesus.

Roy's Celebration of Life will be held at Grace Community Church, 201 Oak St., Mauston 53948 on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to time of service at 11:00. A luncheon for all will be served following the celebration. Please join us as we share in Roys memory. Pastor John Olson will be officiating the memorial.