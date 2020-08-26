Duarte, Ruben

BEAVER DAM - Ruben Duarte, age 65 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Ruben was born in Mexico on July 11, 1955, the son of Ruben and Maria (Bautista) Duarte. He worked as a welder for MetalFab for many years. Ruben loved his family and enjoyed taking walks on Madison Street to go to the dam. He liked music, particularly the Eagles, and was an avid Packers fan.

Ruben is survived by his children, Laura (Mathew) Prater, Ruben (Ivonne Valencia) Duarte II, Jacob Duarte, and Fernando Duarte, all of Beaver Dam; nieces, Michelle (Jose) Zarate and Jasmine (Preston Turner) Guerrero, both of Beaver Dam; siblings, Maria de la Luz Duarte, Concepcion Duarte, Teresa De Leon, Antonia Duarte, and Maria de Jesus Duarte; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ignacio Duarte, Roberto Duarte, and Ana Maria Duarte; and other relatives.

A Celebration of Life for Ruben will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Topper's Tap, 404 S. Center St., Beaver Dam, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

