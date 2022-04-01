Menu
Russel Edwin Selchert
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
Russel Edwin Selchert

Oct. 28, 1930 - March 28, 2022

Juneau - Russel Edwin Selchert, of Juneau, passed away on March 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 28, 1930, son of Edwin and Esther Selchert. He married his love of his life, Jane (nee Haase).

Russel had served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He farmed all of his life as a dairy farmer in the Juneau area. Russ was also a sports fan, especially his Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Russel is survived by his wife Jane of 61 plus years, his son James, and his sister Ethel Liske.

He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Selchert, Edgar Schiller and Janette Meston.

Visitation will be Monday, April 4, 2022, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 150 W. Oak Grove St, in Juneau, WI. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Fr. Howard Haase will officiate. Interment at St. Isidor Cemetery, Clyman WI.



Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 1, 2022.
