Russell Grueneberg
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Fox Lake
312 College Ave
Fox Lake, WI

Grueneberg, Russell Lee "Rusty"

FOX LAKE - Russell Lee "Rusty" or "Cheech" Grueneberg died unexpectedly on Monday morning, Dec. 21, 2020, at his home.

Rusty was born in Milwaukee on Jan. 19, 1960, the son of Virgil G. and Shirley B. (Crawley) Grueneberg. He graduated from J.I. Case High School. Rusty held various jobs but most recently was employed with Fox Manufacturing in Fox Lake and then with Wisconsin Southern Railroad. Rusty was united in marriage to Debra Lynn Feuerhammer on July 28, 1984. He was an avid NASCAR and Packers fan and enjoyed stopping at local casinos for a good game of Bingo while out traveling around the back roads of Wisconsin. Rusty found his greatest pleasure in prepping his large yard with Christmas decorations that he began right after Halloween every year. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren, whether it was them stopping for a visit or his days of babysitting before they started school.

Rusty will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife of 36 years, Debra of Fox Lake; his daughters, Jackie Lynn (Randall) Schmid of Downing, Wis., and Jessica Rose (Timothy) Draeger of Juneau; his six grandchildren, Taylor, Jai'lyn, Sean, Bailly, Tobby and Caysonn; his siblings, Randall (Dawn) Grueneberg of Alaska, Roger (Cindy) Grueneberg of Florida and Renee (Jay) Swenson of Milwaukee; nieces, nephews, cousins, several other relatives and friends.

Rusty was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Rodney "Joe" Grueneberg.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family.

www.kratzfh.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Fox Lake
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. He will be missed.
Robin
February 12, 2021
So sorry for U loss. He was a very caring, warm-hearted, loving person.
Barb Salzman
December 23, 2020
