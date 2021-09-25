Larson, Russell J. "Roscoe"

NEW LONDON - Russell J. "Roscoe" Larson (Aug. 13, 1962-Sept. 22, 2021) passed away at his home due to cancer. He is survived by his mother, Doris Larson (Larry Turkow); father, Robert Larson; sisters, Jennie Baha and Susan Moderson; niece, Sadie Baha (Tim Reed); nephews, Saeed Baha, Mark and Sam Moderson, and Billy Freeman; and numerous special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded by his sister, Ann Freeman; and grandparents, Violet and Charles Milbauer, Clifford Laird, and Rose and Horace Larson.

Russ was born in Appleton, grew up in Stephensville and Readfield, Wis., and attended New London Public Schools (Class of '80) before joining the U.S. Army National Guard. He attended Faith Community UMC-Greenville for many years and spent his later years talking to God from wherever he was enjoying His creation, as he enjoyed many outdoors and sporting activities. Russ formerly worked at Hillshire Farm, then in several roles for Domino's Pizza (Menasha, Beaver Dam and Horicon) before returning to Tyson Foods, where he was currently employed.

Roscoe will be remembered for being a nonjudgmental and generous person who was always willing to help anyone. He will be missed by many and remembered for "Whaaasuuup?"

A celebration of Russ' life will be held at BORCHARDT & MODER FUNERAL HOME, 109 W. Main St., Hortonville. Visitation will be Oct. 1 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Oct. 2, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by a short service, then interment at Ellington Union Cemetery.

