Collins, Ruth A.

RICHLAND CENTER - Ruth A. Collins age 89 of Richland Center passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born on September 7, 1931 at home in Fiddlers Green in Richland County, the daughter of Fred and Alta (Fry) Cooper. She was married on March 31, 1951 to Gerald L. Collins. Ruth was a homemaker but also co-owned and operated the Richland Center Dog-n-Suds from 1971-1988. She enjoyed swimming with her sisters at the Symons Recreation Complex, playing cards, getting her hair done, going to church and talking and visiting with family and friends. Throughout her life Ruth loved to read and in later years she read in her plush chair with her "Kitty" curled up next to her. She is known for her overwhelming ability to converse with not only those she knew but even those she had just met, leaving people with a sense of importance and smiles. Ruth is survived by 7 children, Maria T. Collins of Phoenix, AZ, Steve (Kate) Collins of Baraboo, Anne O'Leary of Richland Center, Joan Collins of Kansas City, Joe Collins, Maureen Collins and John (Renette) Collins all of Richland Center, 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alta Cooper, her husband, Gerald Collins, 5 brothers, 4 sisters and a son, Leo Collins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Stafford Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be held in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in the Spring. A livestream of the service will be available on the Stafford Funeral Homes Facebook Page along with a link through Stafford Funeral Homes Website. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Symons Foundation, 1250 Symons Circle, Richland Center, WI. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.