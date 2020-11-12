Crothers, Ruth Irene

NEW HAVEN - Ruth Irene Crothers, 92, of the Town of New Haven, passed into eternity on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in the home where she had lived since 1949. Her family was with her as she passed. She succumbed at last to the innumerable infirmities of age which are the inevitable result of a long life of honest toil.

Mom was born on April 1, 1928, youngest child of Robert L. and Alice (Evans) Ramsey. She grew up learning the hard life of farming and tending animals and gardens. Ruth attended the old Big Spring school and graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1946. She worked for a time with her brother in the watchmaking and clock repair business and then on Sept. 24, 1949, moved to another farm a mile and a half northwest when she married Erwin F. Crothers.

Together they worked at farming and raising their family until he passed in 2012. During that time she cared for her mother-in-law, father-in-law, father, mother, and husband, enabling them to remain in their own homes to the end of their days. A lifelong member of the Big Spring Congregational Church, she taught Sunday School, organized youth group activities and served as church treasurer. She was a quiet, kind, thoughtful person throughout her long life.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arthur Ramsey; sister, Nina McClyman; sister, Eva Ramsey; brother, Archie Ramsey; sister, Helen Treadwell; brother, Wayne Ramsey; several nephews; a niece; and a host of valued friends.

Left to mourn her passing are her son, Kenneth and wife, Conny, of New Haven; her daughter, Dr. Marie Crothers-Peterson and husband, Randy, of Chippewa Falls; special nephew, Ron Jensen and wife, Janine, of Oxford; step-grandsons, Richard and wife, Michelle Johnson, of Fort Mill, S.C., Nicholas Johnson and wife, Emily, of Wisconsin Dells, and Josh and wife, Natasha Johnson, of Wisconsin Dells; great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Logan, Addison, Audra, Isabelle, Neveah, and Danica; as well as extended family members and the many friends who did so much to make her last few years so much more complete.

In light of the plague facing the world at present, a private family graveside funeral was held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, with Pastor Robert Hetzel officiating.

The family wishes to express abundant gratitude to the faithful friends and family who visited, called, brought her flowers, cared for her little dog, helped with the garden, helped us to care for her, and provided the uncountable acts of kindness in her last years and days.

"For now I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2nd Timothy 4:6-7

