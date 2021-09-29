Menu
Ruth Fredrick
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Fredrick, Ruth L.

BEAVER DAM - Ruth L. Fredrick, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

A visitation for Ruth will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 West St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in the town of Beaver Dam, Wis.

Ruth was born in 1937, in the town of Juneau, Wis., the daughter of Ferd and Edna (Heintz) Lauersdorf. She was married to David Fredrick in 1956 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, Wis.

Ruth was a seasonal worker at Green Giant Co., Beaver Dam, for 13 years. She worked at Planar Systems, Inc. (LCD Division) in Lake Mills from 1983 till retirement in 2001. She worked at Walmart SuperCenter for a year and half.

Ruth was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was active in Altar Guild, radio taping services and Ladies Aid, where she assisted with funeral lunches. Ruth enjoyed decorating cakes, dancing, sewing, and she loved to decorate her home for Christmas.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 65 years, David; her children, Pamela Cinotto, Jeffrey (Bonnie) Fredrick, and Gwen (Mark) Neumann, all of Beaver Dam, and Timothy (fiancée, Michelle Braatz) of Waupun; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Lohneis of Beaver Dam, Bernice Planasch of Horicon and Lillian Steger of Sussex; and her brother, Albert (Nancy) Lauersdorf of Madison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Peggy; twin infant daughters, Marlene and Darlene; her brother, Edwin Lauersdorf Sr.; son-in-law, Mark Cinotto; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Memorial donations in Ruth's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church: Altar Guild or Radio Mission Fund.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church - Beaver Dam
300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI
Sep
30
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church - Beaver Dam
300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI
Sep
30
Interment
12:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
W8285 State Road 33 , Beaver Dam, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
My deepest sympathy to the family. A tight hug for Pam and Heather.
Linda Baca
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ruth's passing. My mom and her were best friends for over 50 years.
Rose Tiedt
Friend
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Fredrick family. Ruth was a kind, wise woman and a beautiful person inside and out. I'm very lucky to have known her. I'm so sorry for your loss. Thinking of all of you.
Kristi Hansen
Family Friend
September 30, 2021
I have fond memories of the family gathering at Aunt Ruth & Uncle David's home in Beaver Dam. All the Lauersdorf's Family reunions at a local park in Beaver Dam where all of us kids would get together a play softball with old wooden balls. Great food, lots of fun!!! My condolences to Uncle David and all the family I wish you all lots of great memories to keep Aunt Ruth's memory alive!!! All my love, Shari A. Roll-Currie
Shari Roll-Currie
Family
September 30, 2021
