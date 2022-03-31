Menu
Ruth M. Jirousek
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home - Necedah
230 South Main St
Necedah, WI

Ruth M. Jirousek

Dec. 1, 1935 - March 11, 2022

NECEDAH - Ruth M. Jirousek, age 86, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born December 1, 1935, in Cicero, Illinois to Joseph and Rose (Kosinski) Jablonski. Following high school Ruth entered the Woman's Air Corps in 1955 and was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Following her service, she was united in marriage to Al Lavender in 1958. They had two children, Albert and Cheryl. They later divorced. Her second marriage was to Albert Jirousek in 1963 and had two more children, Pamela and Tamria.

Ruth was a devoted mother and wife who always put her children first. She was active in the Necedah community. She loved gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. Ruth's grandkids were her pride and joy, they were her world.

She is survived by her children: Albert C. (Sue) Lavender, Cheryl (Mark) Barnharst, Pamela (Tom) Hubert, and Tamria (John) Bezemek all of Necedah; three grandchildren: Tara (Bob) of Necedah; Nick (Monica) of Glidden and Ivan of Mauston; eight great-grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren: Max, Sam, and Lydia Rattunde; two sisters: Sally and Sue (John); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Albert; one brother, Joe; one sister Cheryl and her brother-in-law, Leonard.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hess Memorial Hospital, the ambulance crew and Cheryl Zabloudil who was their angel on Earth.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Necedah Assembly of God Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 31, 2022.
