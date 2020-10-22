Schwartz, Ruth Esther

JUNEAU - Ruth Esther Schwartz, of Juneau, passed to her Eternal home to be with her Lord on Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 92, at Randolph Heath Services in Randolph, Wis. She will be reunited with her first husband, Frederick (Fritz) Matuszeski; her son, Wayne Matuszeski and her second husband, Oscar Schwartz.

Ruth was born Aug. 11, 1928, the daughter of Philip and Elsie (nee Kanzenbach) Luck, in the town of Trenton, Wis. Ruth was united in marriage to Fritz Matuszecki until his death in 1983. Ruth remarried June 7, 1986, to Oscar Schwartz. Ruth was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, Wis. She worked at Wagner Products where she retired after 30 years of service. Her favorite pastime was coffee clutching with her dear friends and relatives. She enjoyed bowling with her husband and lady friends and also enjoyed an occasional beer and popcorn. 'Captain and coke' was enjoyed on her Saturday nights out with friends and family. Her greatest joy was caring for and loving her granddaughters, Tory and Shawna.

Ruth is survived by her son, Dale (Barb) Matuszeski of Juneau, Wis.; her granddaughters, Shawna (Brad) Hoetke and Tory Matuszeski; step-son, Ralph (Sally) Schwartz; and granddaughter, Jordyn Schwartz. Also surviving are her sisters-law, Ruth Hart and Doris Matuszecki; and brothers-in-law, Lloyd Wagner, Gordon (Florine) Schwartz and Frank Gietzel.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; a son; her sisters, Dorothy (Andrew) Jonas and Caroline (Wilmer) Fude; her brothers, Arnie (Annabella) Luck, William (Doris) Luck and George Luck; her brothers-in-law, Ray and Rollie Matuszeski, Jack (Elmay) Mercer, Glen (Pearl) Muenchow, Merlin (Ruth) Gietzel, Harvey (Carol) Gietzel, and Wilbur (Helen) Shwartz; and sisters-in-law, Bernice Wagner and Eleanor Schwarze.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Memorials, if desired, can be directed to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Juneau, Wis. Not enough can be said for the wonderful care she received at Randolph Health Care Services. We, as a family, appreciated their love and care for Ruth and their helpfulness to her immediate family.

