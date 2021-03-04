Menu
Ruth Wolf
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Wolf, Ruth I.

PORTAGE - Ruth I. Wolf, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Ruth was born on Oct. 11, 1924, the daughter of John and Alaine (Leber) Rebhan. She married David Wolf on Jan. 15, 1949, in LaCrosse. Ruth was a member of the Portage Country Club, Portage Bowling Assoc., the Elkettes, the American Legion Auxiliary, and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. She won the United States Women's Curling Championship in February 1969 with Skip Eleanor Miller, Jeanette Brant and Donna Hughes. She was an avid card player and enjoyed her weekly get-togethers with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Kathy) Wolf of Dallas, Texas, Gregory (Carol) Wolf of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Robert (Pat Oelke) Wolf of Endeavor; grandchildren, Tara (Mark) McClure of Frisco, Texas, Tracy (Joe) Stein of Las Vegas, Nev., Jeff (Nicole) Wolf, of Waukesha, and Ashley (Matt) Grebben of Muskego; step-grandchildren, Dana (Kyle) Rowe of Waupun, and Nicole (Troy) Schissel of Rice Lake; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Bummert of LaCrosse; other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; son, Michael; grandson, David Michael; and step-grandson, Michael Borden.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Pardeeville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, 1311 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, WI 53901.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wonderful person she showed compassion and understanding I was on many committees with her and we had so much fun she was such a people person And will surely be missed I loved her she was a wonderful person I´m so sorry for your loss at this time but I always think of Ruth With Wonderful memories in our lives God bless everybody
Carolyn Rowland
March 6, 2021
