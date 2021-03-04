Wolf, Ruth I.

PORTAGE - Ruth I. Wolf, age 96, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison.

Ruth was born on Oct. 11, 1924, the daughter of John and Alaine (Leber) Rebhan. She married David Wolf on Jan. 15, 1949, in LaCrosse. Ruth was a member of the Portage Country Club, Portage Bowling Assoc., the Elkettes, the American Legion Auxiliary, and St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. She won the United States Women's Curling Championship in February 1969 with Skip Eleanor Miller, Jeanette Brant and Donna Hughes. She was an avid card player and enjoyed her weekly get-togethers with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Kathy) Wolf of Dallas, Texas, Gregory (Carol) Wolf of Redondo Beach, Calif., and Robert (Pat Oelke) Wolf of Endeavor; grandchildren, Tara (Mark) McClure of Frisco, Texas, Tracy (Joe) Stein of Las Vegas, Nev., Jeff (Nicole) Wolf, of Waukesha, and Ashley (Matt) Grebben of Muskego; step-grandchildren, Dana (Kyle) Rowe of Waupun, and Nicole (Troy) Schissel of Rice Lake; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Bummert of LaCrosse; other relatives and many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; son, Michael; grandson, David Michael; and step-grandson, Michael Borden.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Pardeeville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, 1311 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, WI 53901.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.