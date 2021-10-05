Tessmann, Ryan "Chachy"

BEAVER DAM - Ryan "Chachy" Tessmann, age 34, of Beaver Dam, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Debbie Spittel of Beaver Dam; sister, Heather; and nephew, Xander of Beaver Dam; brothers, Greg and nephews, Gavin and Caleb of Fond du Lac, Robert and niece, Elli; grandma, Patricia Spittle; aunts and uncles, Dan (Jodie), Joe (Rebecca), Rich (Karen), Tammy (Ahmad), David (Jasmine); other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Becky W.; birth parents, Larry Jr. and Tina F.; maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at the Campbell Court Apartments Community Room, 148 Judson Drive, in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Special thanks to Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home for helping during this extremely difficult time.

Memorial may be directed to Debbie Spittel, 140 Judson Dr. Apt. E, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.