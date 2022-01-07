Ebert, Sallie A.

ST. GERMAIN - Sallie A. Ebert, of St. Germain, Wis., passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Sallie was born Dec. 4, 1932, to Wallace and Leona (Palmiteer) Strohbusch in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Sallie graduated from Beaver Dam High School and Dodge County Normal, after which she became a teacher.

Sallie married Wayne Ebert on Nov. 10, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., where they resided until moving to St. Germain. Sallie enjoyed bowling, golfing, crafting, and snowmobiling. Sallie and Wayne made many friends throughout their lives, including while they operated Lake Content Resort in St. Germain in the late 1970s.

Sallie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; her grandson, Timothy Ebert II; her sister, Geraldine Hammer; and her parents. Sallie is survived by children, Timothy (Peggy) Ebert of St. Germain, Wis., Thomas (Wendy) Ebert of Eagle River, Wis., and Jennifer (Bryan) Punzel of Maplewood, Minn. Sallie is also survived by five grandchildren, Megan, Kali, T.J., McKenzie, and Jesse; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Lake Tomahawk, Wis., for the care they provided to Sallie over the last years of her life.

Interment of cremains will take place at St Germain Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Sallie's memory to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.