Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sallie Ebert
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
304 E Division St
Eagle River, WI

Ebert, Sallie A.

ST. GERMAIN - Sallie A. Ebert, of St. Germain, Wis., passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Sallie was born Dec. 4, 1932, to Wallace and Leona (Palmiteer) Strohbusch in Beaver Dam, Wis.

Sallie graduated from Beaver Dam High School and Dodge County Normal, after which she became a teacher.

Sallie married Wayne Ebert on Nov. 10, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., where they resided until moving to St. Germain. Sallie enjoyed bowling, golfing, crafting, and snowmobiling. Sallie and Wayne made many friends throughout their lives, including while they operated Lake Content Resort in St. Germain in the late 1970s.

Sallie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years; her grandson, Timothy Ebert II; her sister, Geraldine Hammer; and her parents. Sallie is survived by children, Timothy (Peggy) Ebert of St. Germain, Wis., Thomas (Wendy) Ebert of Eagle River, Wis., and Jennifer (Bryan) Punzel of Maplewood, Minn. Sallie is also survived by five grandchildren, Megan, Kali, T.J., McKenzie, and Jesse; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Lakeshore Assisted Living in Lake Tomahawk, Wis., for the care they provided to Sallie over the last years of her life.

Interment of cremains will take place at St Germain Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation in Sallie's memory to your favorite charity.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home & Alpha Crematory Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.