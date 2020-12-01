Hermsmeier-Mulryan, Sally Jo

OREGON - Sally Jo Hermsmeier-Mulryan, age 65, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born on December 18, 1954 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of William E. II and Joann (Huber) Hermsmeier. She married Thomas C. Mulryan. Sally worked for over 20 years at Kable News in Mount Morris. She loved flowers and was a very talented floral designer at Glidden Campus Florist in DeKalb, and the Flower Patch in Oregon. Sally and her husband loved spending time with their many friends, relatives and golden retriever. Preceded in death by her father, William "Doc" Hermsmeier II, and an infant niece, Maggie Hermsmeier. Survived by her husband, Thomas Mulryan of Chana, mother, Joann Hermsmeier of Delavan, WI; 3 siblings: William "Billy" Hermsmeier III of Walworth, WI, Julie (Steve) Kotz of Richfield, WI and Robert (Jeanne) Hermsmeier of St. Louis, MO; and six nieces and nephews: Dennis and Randy Burke, Danny, Katie, and Joe Hermsmeier, and Joe Kotz. Cremation care is being provided by the Unger Horner Funeral Home, Rochelle, IL. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Guest book at www.UngerHorner.com