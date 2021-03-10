Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sally Jones
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Jones, Sally

REEDSBURG - Sally Jones, 76, of Reedsburg, beloved wife, mother and sister, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sally was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Reedsburg, to the late Dr. John and Esther (Rooney) Booher. Sally has been part of the Reedsburg community for over 70 years. She was a nurse at the Reedsburg Hospital for over 40 years and continued to take care of people in the area up until her passing.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and her horses, especially when she won a big race. She looked forward to every luncheon with the girls of "63."

In addition to her husband, Du Wayne, she is survived by three sons, Peter (Susan) Jones, Michael (Tammy) Jones, and David (LaVerne) Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Pawell; nephew, Brent Pawel; and her niece, Kerry Strathma.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her nephew, Josh Pawell.

Sally was laid to rest Thursday, March 4 at Resting Green Cemetery in Ironton, Wis.

We are all blessed for knowing and loving Sally.

Memorials may be mailed to Du Wayne L. Jones at E5692 Hwy 33, Reedsburg, WI 53959.

Farber Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Farber Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farber Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.