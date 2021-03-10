Jones, Sally

REEDSBURG - Sally Jones, 76, of Reedsburg, beloved wife, mother and sister, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sally was born Feb. 23, 1945, in Reedsburg, to the late Dr. John and Esther (Rooney) Booher. Sally has been part of the Reedsburg community for over 70 years. She was a nurse at the Reedsburg Hospital for over 40 years and continued to take care of people in the area up until her passing.

She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and her horses, especially when she won a big race. She looked forward to every luncheon with the girls of "63."

In addition to her husband, Du Wayne, she is survived by three sons, Peter (Susan) Jones, Michael (Tammy) Jones, and David (LaVerne) Jones. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Pawell; nephew, Brent Pawel; and her niece, Kerry Strathma.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her nephew, Josh Pawell.

Sally was laid to rest Thursday, March 4 at Resting Green Cemetery in Ironton, Wis.

We are all blessed for knowing and loving Sally.

Memorials may be mailed to Du Wayne L. Jones at E5692 Hwy 33, Reedsburg, WI 53959.

Farber Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.