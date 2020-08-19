Blum, Sandra Rae (Fawcett)

PORTAGE - Sandra Rae "Sandy" Blum, age 74, passed away late Sunday night. In late June, Sandy suffered a stroke. This led to open heart surgery. During her recovery, they discovered stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Throughout it all, her radiant optimism continued to be an inspiration to all who encountered her.

She was born July 26, 1946, in Baraboo, to James Fawcett (Jim) and Lillian Rose Anderson. Tragedy struck Sandy at an early age, as her mother died of diabetes when she was less than a year old. Times were difficult back then, and to find work, her father moved to Tomah and remarried. Though she did not then see him as much as she would have liked, she knew he loved her, and she appreciated her stepmother, Margaret, and loved her new half-brothers and sisters, Cheryl, Danny, Janine, Harlan, Mark, Barry and Janice.

Sandy and her brother Jimmy were primarily raised by her grandmother, Mona Fawcett, and her special Uncle and Aunt, Jerry and Bonnie Carroll. Sandy spent her childhood exploring the Baraboo Bluffs and living a simple, country existence. Her grandmother's house, which never saw a speck of paint and had no running water throughout her childhood, was a Bluffs landmark for many years across from Sunny Hill School. Her childhood taught her to appreciate the simple things in life, especially nature's beauty, and to be resilient.

In 1965 she married Rodney William Blum. They had one son, Gordon Elton "Gordie" Blum. As most will attest, one lively child such as Gordie was probably enough.

Gordie married Christine Marie Pape in 1993. They gave Sandy the gift of two grandchildren, Jovanna Rae and Caden Conrad. Sandy worked hard to try and spoil Gordie. She worked even harder to spoil her grandchildren. Though not in terms of money or gifts, she provided them unconditional love and always made them feel appreciated and special. Sandy had that ability with many people. She welcomed all as family, and impacted many, many people over the years with her kindness and generosity of spirit.

Sandy loved animals, reading, listening to music (not a surprise she picked the same day as Elvis to pass), western movies and had a terrific sense of humor. She always looked at the bright side of things, and passed her optimism onto her son.

Sandy did wonder towards the end if she would "pass the faith test." I know Sandy was pleasantly surprised when she arrived in heaven, and found that she had a seat reserved in the front row.

A special thanks to her caregivers over the recent weeks and months at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena, Heartland Hospice, and her neighbor, Terry.

A special mention also goes out to the Fawcett family members around Hillsboro, Tomah, Reedsburg and Baraboo. Though there are too many of you to mention everyone, Sandy would not have traded her memories of good times with you for anything.

Per Sandy's wishes, she is being cremated. There will not be a formal service at this time, so please honor Sandy in the way you most feel appropriate.

"Rest well mom, know that you are loved by many. Life was not always an easy journey for you, but in the end you inspired us with your love, grace, and selflessness." - Gordie, Chris, Jovanna and Caden

