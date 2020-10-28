Menu
Sandra Clark

Clark, Sandra

WAUPUN - Sandra Clark, 78, of Waupun, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Waupun Memorial Hospital.

Sandy was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Harry and Marion Hampton Gritzmacher. Sandy grew up in Burnett and was a graduate of Horicon High School in 1959. She attended school in Milwaukee for two years and was a medical secretary. On Jan. 27, 1962, she married Kenneth Clark at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waupun. The couple resided in Waupun all their married lives and spent weekends at their cabin in the woods near Montello. She was employed at Nugent Law Office, National Bank of Waupun, owned and operated The Flower Shop in Waupun, and later worked at Waupun Florist. Sandy enjoyed cooking and the challenge of new recipes. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Waupun Food Pantry. She was a member of Union-Congregational Church in Waupun.

Sandra is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Cal) Loomans of Waupun and Carrie (Brian) Schouten of Waupun; a son, Kendall Clark of Waupun; five grandchildren, Tyler (Michielah) Loomans of Waupun, Jenna (Nate) Bille of Waupun, Amanda Benson and friend, Tom, of Waupun, Samantha (Nick) Plato of Waupun, Connor Clark and special friend, Sydney Klug, of Waupun; six grandchildren, Nolan, Griffen, Wyatt, Aubree, Jayce, and Sawyer; sister, Harriet (Gary) Schilhabel of Waupun; brother, Gary (Karen) Gritzmacher of Burnett; sister-in-law, Barbara Giese; brother-in-law, Bob Clark; and a special friend, Chuck Bruesch of Waupun.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ken, in 2002; a brother, Ronnie Gritzmacher; and brothers-in-law, George Giese and Chuck Clark.

A private memorial service for Sandy Clark will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with the Rev. Robert Sherwood officiating. Inurnment will take place following the service at Calvary Cemetery in Waupun.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Memorial service
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun, WI 53963
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Growing up together in Waupun gave us the opportunity to spend time together as a family. I will always cherish those memories. Aunt Sandy you were a loving Aunt. Now that you are in heaven, living in a healthy body, free of that oxygen tank, you can enjoy time with Uncle Kenny. You will be sadly missed but someday we will all be reunited. Love, Your Favorite Niece (lol) Jayne XO
Jayne Walter
Family
October 27, 2020