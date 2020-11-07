Radke, Sandra

BEAVER DAM - Sandra Radke, 78, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Sandra was born March 19, 1942, in Waupun, the daughter of James and Josie Harmsen Frens. Sandra attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School. Following graduation she furthered her education by attending The Cradle in Evanston, Ill. Sandra loved being around children and worked for various day care facilities in Des Plaines, Ill., and in Beaver Dam. She was also employed at Beaver Dam Community Hospital. Sandy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.

Sandra is survived by two sons, Paul (Lisa) Ban of Rio and Steven Ban of Beaver Dam; and two grandchildren, Brady and Bailee Ban.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Gary Frens.

Graveside services for Sandra Radke will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at HIGHLAND MEMORY GARDENS in the town of Trenton, with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.