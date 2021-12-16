Cook, Sanford "Sandy"

MADISON – Sanford "Sandy" Cook, age 81, formerly of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. He was born on May 1, 1940, the son of Raymond and Hesper (Van Wie) Cook. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1959. He was drafted by the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1964 and served at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Sandy worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, golf, baseball, camping, snowmobiling, and following the Packers, Badgers, and mostly the Brewers. He also liked attending his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, or anything to just spend time with them. Sandy will be missed by all that loved him.

Sanford is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, David (Tammy), Duane (Connie), and Diane (Kurt) Huff; grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley (Tyler) Miller, Logan Aaron, and Adam; brother, Roger (Joyce); sisters, Rita (Darrell) Schulz and Karen Berning; and sisters-in-law, Dorthey, Donna, and Jamie. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Clarence, Gerald, Raymond Jr., Merle, and Dean; and an infant sister.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at SPRINGVILLE TOWN HALL, Highway 13, Wisconsin Dells.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the American Diabetes Association. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

