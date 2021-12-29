Menu
Scott Apollo

Apollo, Scott A.

BEAVER DAM - Scott Anthony Apollo passed away on Dec. 6, 2021, age 37 years. He was the son of Roberta Fraiser and John Apollo, both of Beaver Dam. Scott and Nicole were united in marriage on June 4, 2016, in La Crosse, Wis.

He had an eye for photography and loved being outside in nature. He was adventurous and enjoyed music, dancing, camping, and Frisbee golf. Scott had a kind soul and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone he came across. He left memories in the hearts of many and will deeply be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Apollo of Mayville; his mother, Roberta Fraiser (Michael Utter); his father, John Apollo; brother, Kenneth Schwartz; nephew, Karter Schwartz, all of Beaver Dam; his sister, Alicia (Michael) Bradley; and nephew, Grayson of Hartford. He was also loved by his "second dad," Uncle Anthony (Kristine) Schwartz of Beaver Dam; and is further survived aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A service will be held for immediate family. Afterwards we ask all friends and family to join a celebration of life at THE CHAPEL OF ARCHANGELS, at 839 Madison Street in Beaver Dam on Jan. 8, 2022, from 3:30 p.m.-6 p.m.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
THE CHAPEL OF ARCHANGELS
839 Madison Street, Beaver Dam, WI
Michael and Alicia Bradley
January 7, 2022
The Kersey Family
January 7, 2022
I'm so sorry Bobbi my heart goes out to you and your family. Love you all
susan mallon
December 31, 2021
Scotty was a brother and a true friend. Last time I seen him 2012 before he moved away to MN and things were never the same without him. I was so proud of him for the things he was doing to better his life. I don't know what happened but you will always be in my memories from the time you were in my life. You will always be missed. Love you buddy
Brandon McCartney
December 30, 2021
