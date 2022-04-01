Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott W. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 29 2022
11:00a.m.
Juneau City Cemetery
Send Flowers

Scott W. Brown

Nov. 26, 1955 - March 28, 2022

JUNEAU - Scott W. Brown, lifelong resident of Juneau, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 28, 2022.

A public graveside service will be held at Juneau City Cemetery in Juneau on April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Scott was born on November 26, 1955, to Walter George, Jr. and Donna Mae (Hundt) Brown in Hartford. He was a graduate of Dodgeland High School. Scott was united in marriage to Sheryl Lee Erdman on June 29, 1987. He was employed as a carpenter and was always known as a handy man who would always lend a hand to anyone in need. Scott was always there to help family and friends with a deck that needed putting on or a kitchen that needed remodeling. He also helped his community in Juneau and often volunteered to help with community projects when his skills would be utilized.

Family was also very important to Scott. He was a loving father and there will always be happy memories of Scott playing Santa for his nieces and nephews and continuing the tradition to his great nieces and nephews. He also loved the outdoors and spending time with his family at their camper. He was also a active member of the Juneau and Clyman Rod and Gun Club. Scott will be dearly missed.

Scott is survived by his children: Dan (Angela) Krinn, Mike (Barb) Krinn, Amy (Don) Mosehart, and Ron Krinn; his grandchildren: Amanda (Chad) Holly, David (Amanda) Krinn, Ben Garcia, and Emily Garcia; his great grandchildren; his siblings: Cynthia (Al) Puckhaber and Gill (Kim) Brown. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sheryl.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
29
Service
11:00a.m.
Juneau City Cemetery
Juneau, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.