Larson, Scott Kenneth

BARABOO - Scott Kenneth Larson, age 62, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Scott was born on Jan. 24, 1958 in Milwaukee, WI., the son of Orville and Ramona Larson.

Scott was employed as a machine operator at Teel Plastics in Baraboo. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons, Lane (Alissa), Robert and Ryan; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his father, Orville; two sisters, one brother, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; a daughter Carrie Ann; and his mother, Ramona.

A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Baldwin Funeral Services in Baraboo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.