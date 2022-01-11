Moon, Scott Eugene

CAMBRIA - Scott Eugene Moon, age 60 of Cambria, died peacefully at home with his best friend and faithful canine companion at his side, after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Scott was born on May 20, 1961 in Pratt, Kansas the son of Harold "Bud" Eugene and Constance Elaine (Farmer) Moon. He was a 1979 graduate of Sun Prairie High School and attended a junior college in Hutchinson, KS. Scott was united in marriage to Tammy James in 1982. Following his marriage, he moved to Colorado where he worked as an electrician. After his marriage ended, he eventually moved and found his way back to Sun Prairie. While living there, Scott met Marie Karst and they married in 1992. Both of Scott's marriages ended amicably and he maintained a close friendship with both ex-wives. Scott then moved to Cambria for employment. While working for various companies, Scott obtained his license of Master Electrician. He was most recently employed with North American Mechanical, Inc (NAMI) of Windsor, WI and currently with Seneca Foods-West in Cambria, Wis.

In his younger years, Scott was a wrestler in high school and loved to participate in men's softball, waterskiing, golfing, shooting pool and bowling in leagues. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Scott cherished his weekend vacations with his close friends, whether it was on his Harley or a quiet evening around a fire.

Scott will be sadly missed and mourned by his sweetheart, Jean Carpenter of Cambria, Wis.; his children, Amanda Moon (fiancé, Cory Steele) of Middleton, Wis. and Brett Moon (Loanne Tran) of Madison, Wis.; his parents, Connie (Bill) Schmidt of Portage, Wis.; his sisters, Lori (Willie) Lighthart of Mancelona, Mich., Lynda Mountford (Alan Schauer) of Oregon, Wis. and Karen Befort of Harper, Kan.; one brother, Bill Schmidt of Cave Creek, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews; Jeans children, Trista Klein of Suamico, Wis., Joe (Krista) Stark of Pardeeville, Wis. and Jenna (Dylan) Schwantz of Cambria; Jeans grandchildren and those who called Scott "Papa", Alex and Leah Klein, Carter, Owen and Kali Schwantz; his step mother, Cheryl Moon of Harper, Kan.; his faithful canine and best friend, Brandy; other relatives and many, many dear friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his father; his son, Christopher in 2010 and recently a sister-in-law, Debbie Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Wednesday evening, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m and also on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the UW Carbone Clinic, c/o UW Foundation, US Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or online at www.mycarbone.org/give, in memory of Scott Moon.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria, WI is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.