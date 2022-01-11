Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Scott Eugene Moon
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Sun Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Cambria
323 Mary Street
Cambria, WI

Moon, Scott Eugene

CAMBRIA - Scott Eugene Moon, age 60 of Cambria, died peacefully at home with his best friend and faithful canine companion at his side, after a courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Scott was born on May 20, 1961 in Pratt, Kansas the son of Harold "Bud" Eugene and Constance Elaine (Farmer) Moon. He was a 1979 graduate of Sun Prairie High School and attended a junior college in Hutchinson, KS. Scott was united in marriage to Tammy James in 1982. Following his marriage, he moved to Colorado where he worked as an electrician. After his marriage ended, he eventually moved and found his way back to Sun Prairie. While living there, Scott met Marie Karst and they married in 1992. Both of Scott's marriages ended amicably and he maintained a close friendship with both ex-wives. Scott then moved to Cambria for employment. While working for various companies, Scott obtained his license of Master Electrician. He was most recently employed with North American Mechanical, Inc (NAMI) of Windsor, WI and currently with Seneca Foods-West in Cambria, Wis.

In his younger years, Scott was a wrestler in high school and loved to participate in men's softball, waterskiing, golfing, shooting pool and bowling in leagues. He was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers fan. Scott cherished his weekend vacations with his close friends, whether it was on his Harley or a quiet evening around a fire.

Scott will be sadly missed and mourned by his sweetheart, Jean Carpenter of Cambria, Wis.; his children, Amanda Moon (fiancé, Cory Steele) of Middleton, Wis. and Brett Moon (Loanne Tran) of Madison, Wis.; his parents, Connie (Bill) Schmidt of Portage, Wis.; his sisters, Lori (Willie) Lighthart of Mancelona, Mich., Lynda Mountford (Alan Schauer) of Oregon, Wis. and Karen Befort of Harper, Kan.; one brother, Bill Schmidt of Cave Creek, Ariz.; many nieces and nephews; Jeans children, Trista Klein of Suamico, Wis., Joe (Krista) Stark of Pardeeville, Wis. and Jenna (Dylan) Schwantz of Cambria; Jeans grandchildren and those who called Scott "Papa", Alex and Leah Klein, Carter, Owen and Kali Schwantz; his step mother, Cheryl Moon of Harper, Kan.; his faithful canine and best friend, Brandy; other relatives and many, many dear friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his father; his son, Christopher in 2010 and recently a sister-in-law, Debbie Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the KRATZ-SMEDEMA FUNERAL HOME in Cambria with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Wednesday evening, Jan. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m and also on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the UW Carbone Clinic, c/o UW Foundation, US Bank Lockbox, Box 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807 or online at www.mycarbone.org/give, in memory of Scott Moon.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria, WI is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home Cambria
323 Mary Street, Cambria, WI
Jan
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home Cambria
323 Mary Street, Cambria, WI
Jan
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home Cambria
323 Mary Street, Cambria, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Cambria
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home - Cambria.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.