COLUMBUS - Selma A. Dykstra, 91, of Columbus passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Meadows of Fall River.

Selma was born the daughter of Fred and Helen (Wodill) Hurckman on January 20, 1929 at her family's home in Fountain Prairie. She was married to Bernard "Bernie" C. Dyskstra on July 25, 1946 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. Selma was employed with McNulty's, Roundy's, and Pick 'n Save grocery stores, as well as being an active and supportive farmer's wife.

Selma was baptized, confirmed and married at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially baking for them.

Selma is survived by her sons, Glenn "Butch" (Karen) Dykstra and Russell Dykstra, both of Columbus; her sister, Janice Carson; grandchildren: Lisa Dykstra of Evansville, Mark (Theresa) Dykstra of Janesville, Craig Dykstra of Columbus, Jennifer (Joel) Zick of Newton, and Lucas Dykstra of Appleton; nine great-grandchildren; as well as three step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bernie in 2020; daughter-in-law Diane Dykstra; and her siblings Eugene Hurckman, Geraldine Jaehnke, Dorothy Gerke, Helen Kuhn, Robert Hurckman, and Elaine Dykstra.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. Public attendees will be ushered to designated pews just prior to the start of the funeral. Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Rev. Tim Schwartz will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Memorials may be directed to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus.

