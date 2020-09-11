Zamora, Shannon L.

CAMBRIA - Shannon L. Zamora, age 40, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Cambria, Wis.

The private visitation will be at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Fr. Mike Erwin will officiate and military honors will be provided by the John E. Miller American Legion Post #146. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.

Shannon Lee Zamora was born in Pasadena, Texas to Adolfo Zamora and Roseann Cigelske on July 17, 1980. He graduated high school and received an associate's degree in Project Management. Shannon enlisted in the Air Force where he was an Environment Specialist. He was a trained and certified drone pilot and was self-taught in several trades. Shannon was a private detective, Notary Public, contactor, horticulturist, food preservationist and even an electrician.

Shannon is survived by his children, Sean, Ariana, Daymien, and Leviathan; parents, Adolfo Zamora and Roseann (Cigelske) Grob; and sisters, Red Simpson and Crystal Reiter; five aunts and uncles, Don Cigelske, Steve Cigelske, Marie Cigelske, Jerry Cigelske, and Jenni Vaughn; other relatives and friends.

