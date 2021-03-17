Menu
Sharon Ebert
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Pardeeville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Ebert, Sharon A.

MONTELLO - Sharon A. Ebert, 69, of Montello, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.

Sharon was born the daughter of Charles and Violet (Otto) Barrett on June 9, 1951, in Pardeeville. She was a graduate of Pardeeville High School. Sharon was married to Harlan Ebert. She was employed with Rayovac in Portage for many years until her retirement. She will be remembered as an Elvis fanatic. Sharon loved to collect various keepsakes and especially enjoyed visiting with friends.

Sharon is survived by her son, Shawn Ebert (Kris Nelson) of Portage; her sister, Sandra Graack of Portage; niece, Timmi (Mike) Morgan; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan, in 1996; her daughter, Kelly Ulgade; and brothers-in-law, Gary Graack and David (Marie) Barrett.

A graveside memorial service will take place at PACIFIC CEMETERY, Township of Pacific, on Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Sharon's family would like to thank Sharon's good friends, Nancy and Steve, for all their care and support.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
PACIFIC CEMETERY
Township of Pacific, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all of Sharon's family. She was a longtime friend of my Mom.
Jim Van Wagner
March 18, 2021
Truly sorry for your family's loss. Sharon was a very good friend to my Mother Laura for many years. I tried reaching out to Sharon when Mom passed away. But now I know they are both together again and enjoying their long talks.
Shannon Dunahee
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss. We have many great memory's of Sharon & Harlan also many other family members, with time spent on our family farm near Rio. Sharon is now at Pease with loved ones.
Mark & Linda Landsverk
March 17, 2021
