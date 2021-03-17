Ebert, Sharon A.

MONTELLO - Sharon A. Ebert, 69, of Montello, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home.

Sharon was born the daughter of Charles and Violet (Otto) Barrett on June 9, 1951, in Pardeeville. She was a graduate of Pardeeville High School. Sharon was married to Harlan Ebert. She was employed with Rayovac in Portage for many years until her retirement. She will be remembered as an Elvis fanatic. Sharon loved to collect various keepsakes and especially enjoyed visiting with friends.

Sharon is survived by her son, Shawn Ebert (Kris Nelson) of Portage; her sister, Sandra Graack of Portage; niece, Timmi (Mike) Morgan; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan, in 1996; her daughter, Kelly Ulgade; and brothers-in-law, Gary Graack and David (Marie) Barrett.

A graveside memorial service will take place at PACIFIC CEMETERY, Township of Pacific, on Saturday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Sharon's family would like to thank Sharon's good friends, Nancy and Steve, for all their care and support.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.