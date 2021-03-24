Kane, Sharon Cheri (Stephan)

JUNEAU - Sharon Cheri Kane (nee Stephan), of Juneau, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at the age of 73 years. She was born Feb. 16, 1948, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Fred and Elizabeth (nee Forster) Stephan.

Sharon was a tavern owner along with her husband for many years. New Lamp Inn was their tavern on 84th and Lisbon. After moving to Beaver Dam, she became a volunteer at the Beaver Dam Senior Center. She would help anyone who would ask for help. She had a big heart of gold. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She lived fully, laughed often and loved completely.

She is survived by her daughter, Tabatha Ann (Darren) Kane; and her grandchildren, Coty (Angelica) Kane, Ashley Ann (Jonathan) Kaufmann, Frederic John Dustin, and Alexander John Dustin. She is also survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 27 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME in Juneau. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a private interment. The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.