Mattson, Sharon Louise

BARABOO - Sharon Louise Mattson, age 79, of rural Baraboo, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Sharon was born on Sept. 26, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of the late Raymond and Opal (Halvorson) Bryant. On Jan. 12, 1963, she married Robert Mattson at the Methodist Church in Portage.

Sharon was a homemaker most of her life and enjoyed riding and working with her horses. She was an active member of the VFW Post 9387 Ladies Auxiliary in Wisconsin Dells.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Robert D. Mattson; two sons, Robert (Cindy) and Scott Mattson; six grandchildren, Bo, Missy, Cory, Michael, Chris and Jonathan; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elizabeth (Bill) Wiley and Sandra Albrecht; brother, Mark Davis; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a sister, Ricky Jean Bryant; and a brother, Forrest Bryant.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Amos Vande Hei presiding. Visitation was at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment was held in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo. In memory of Sharon, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.