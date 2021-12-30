Schmitz, Sharon May "Sherri" (Fritz)

REEDSBURG - Sharon May "Sherri" (Fritz) Schmitz, Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the age of 80. She was born in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to John and Bertha (Berg) Fritz on Aug. 5, 1941, and was raised in Fennimore, Wis. A 1959 graduate of Fennimore High School, Sherri was very active in high school activities, all while finishing as an honors student. She remained close with her high school friends, aka the "Half-Century Club," her entire life.

Sherri enjoyed bowling, golf, tennis, traveling, and spending time on the lake with friends. She loved learning new things and had an artistic side that resulted in stained glass art for family and friends and our treasured short stories and memoirs. Her charity for others is fondly recalled, as her table could always hold an extra friend - or five - during the holidays. Following her retirement from Hankscraft/Gerber Co., she enjoyed attending the grandchildren's school events. Her very favorite way to spend time was vacationing and spending time with her girls and their families. Sherri was a lifelong Packers fan and a part owner of the Packers organization.

Sherri is survived by her three loving daughters and their spouses, Tammy and Bruce Bradley, Platteville, Wis.; Darci and Randy Even, Reedsburg, Wis.; and Jill and Tom Holtz, Lake Delton, Wis. Sherri was a proud grandmother to Kyndle Oberbroeckling (Kevin Casper), Lauren (Brian) Kershner, Sarah (Brent) Bjorklund, Michael (Meredith) Even, Ryan Holtz (Angel Widjaja), Aysha Holtz, and Tyson Holtz (Jacobo Kirsch Tornell); great-grandmother to Haleigh and Hunter Oberbroeckling, Brynleigh and Taylor Casper, Wyatt, Addison, and Emmalyn Kershner and Cal Bjorklund; and aunt to several special nieces and nephews.

Sherri was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha (Berg) Fritz; her brothers, John (Lolly) Fritz and Karleton (Celia) Fritz; sisters, Karen (Jack) Petrick and Joan (Vern) Dickey; and a host of great friends who loved Sherri for who she was.

Each of us will continue to carry on her determination, her strong faith in God, and her will to live. A private graveside burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Reedsburg, Wis. An official celebration of life will be held this spring/summer.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center and Reedsburg Area Medical Center-Emergency Department. We will always remember your care and compassion for our mom and your support to us during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, gifts of remembrance can be made to the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Center.