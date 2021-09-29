Schuett, Sharon Kay

REEDSBURG - Mrs. Sharon Kay Schuett, of Reedsburg, Wis., was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Richland Center, Richland County, Wis., to the late Elwin Barney and Lucille Alvira (Scott) Tyler. Sharon went to be with Jesus, at age 74, on Sept. 26, 2021, at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, Reedsburg, Wis. She graduated from Webb High School in Reedsburg and was lovingly known to her classmates as "Shorty." On June 11, 1966, she was united in marriage to Robert James Fry at the Church of God in Reedsburg. To their union they were blessed with five daughters. Later she married her lifelong friend, Stephen Lane Schuett, on March 23, 1991, in Nashua, Iowa.

She spent all of her life in Wisconsin. Sharon was a longtime member of the Reedsburg Church of God and continued to be so up until her passing. She spent her early adult years as a nursery and Sunday school teacher. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and other family, planting flowers, tending her houseplants, doing crafts and spending time with family.

She is survived by daughters, Michelle (Chris) Ryan of Portage, Wis., Peggy (Anthony) Dahler of Reedsburg, Wis., Dawn (Pat Miller) Laridaen of Wonewoc, Wis., and Sheri Hunt of Comanche, Okla. Sharon is further survived by three sisters, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Elwin and Lucille; her brothers, Raymond and Allen Tyler; sisters, Evelyn Janisch and Betty Smith; daughter, Bonnie Fry; grandchildren, Bonnie Hagen and Logan Laridaen; and great-grandchild, Paige Wylesky.

We would like to thank Agrace Hospice and the Reedsburg Hospital staff for the care and compassion they showed her in her final days, as well as the loving care and companionship from her granddaughter, Stephanie, and her sister, Marilyn, since her husband Stephen's passing.

Per Sharon's wishes, she is being cremated and her ashes will be buried along with her husband Stephen's at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis. A private burial is being planned. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with their arrangements, and a celebration of life will be planned for extended family and friends in the future.