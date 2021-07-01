Pearsall, Sharyl A.

BELOIT - Sharyl A. Pearsall, age 64, of Beloit, passed away, after a courageous battle against glioblastoma, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Reedsburg on Feb. 23, 1957, the daughter of Verlyn and Mildred "Rose" (Sass) Baldwin. In 1975, Sharyl graduated from Royall High School in Elroy, Wis. On June 5, 1982, in an island ceremony, she married the love of her life, Daniel O. Pearsall, in New Lisbon, Wis. She joined the General Motors assembly line in 1986 and retired, as a UAW Problem Slover, in 2008. Graduating at the top of her class, Sharyl earned her RN degree in 1993 and went on to contribute to the establishment of HealthNet of Rock County. She had also worked at Don's Lawn and Garden for many years. She loved reading, journaling, singing, gardening, dancing, doing crafts, baking, sewing, and camping.

Sharyl was very passionate about everything she did; whether listening or talking, she allowed for other opinions while holding fast to her own. She adored her children and grandchildren, often telling them that they were her greatest blessings, and loved her husband with the same intensity.

Sharyl is survived by her husband, Daniel; eight children, James Pearsall of Kendall, Wis., Dan Pearsall of Park Falls, Wis., Dawn Pearsall of New Lisbon, Wis., Ray (Laura) Rule of Janesville, Wis., Shona (Joe) Meyers, Chad Pearsall, and Heather Pearsall, all of Orfordville, Wis., and Jason Pearsall of Beloit; adopted son, David Brockman of New Lisbon, Wis.; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Donald (Bonnie) Baldwin, Thomas Baldwin, Carol (Mark) Tucker, Robert Baldwin, Barbara (Darrel) McCracken, John (Lorie) Baldwin and Mary (Jeremy) Edge; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Aaron Brockman.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, July 2, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, with the Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials in Sharyl's name would be appreciated to Mercy Hospice Care. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sara, Crystal, and Melissa from Mercy Hospice for the loving care given to Mom.