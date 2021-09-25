Menu
Sheila Cook
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
512 Main St
Friendship, WI

Cook, Sheila Margaret (Michael)

BARABOO - Sheila Margaret (Michael) Cook, retired compassionate nurse, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sept. 13, 2021, in Baraboo, Wis., with her husband by her side. Sheila was 71.

Born May 22, 1950, in Lima, Ohio, to Owen Edward Michael and Margaret Mary (Dalton) Michael, Sheila had a caring, sweet and loving soul from beginning to end. She truly loved being a nurse and taking care of others. Her family was her pride and joy, and she was enjoying her retirement life by spending time with them.

Sheila earned her nursing degree from Fort Atkinson MATC early on in life and worked as a LPN until her retirement from Saint Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis.

Sheila will be remembered for her unfailing work ethic, soft spoken voice and contagious warm smile. Sheila touched the lives of many of her friends and patients with her gentle heart. She would often just unexpectedly stop by friends and family members with a small gift just to brighten their day. She also enjoyed family picnics at Devil's Lake.

Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring eternal husband, George; daughter, Lyn Palmer; stepsons, James Cook and Rick Cook; sisters, June (Michael) Gruber and Donna Lyn Michael; brother, William Michael; five grandchildren, Mia, Lars, Rafe, Aiden, and Clay; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Roseberry's Funeral Home - Friendship/Adams Co.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
George, so very sorry for your loss. Sheila was definitely a good careing woman, she will be missed. Your in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Zuch
Friend
September 27, 2021
She was a wonderful lady with a beautiful heart. I truly enjoyed working with her. She will be missed. My prayers go out to her family and friends.
Sarah Winden
September 26, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to George and family. Sheila was truly the kindest and most genuine person I ever met. From high school on she was always a gentle and caring person as she cared for our family and friends that were in St. Claire´s hospital. So very sad to hear of her unexpected passing.
Steve and Barb (De Voe)Lighthart
Friend
September 25, 2021
School buds, very quite and shy.Take care George.
L Opperman Holly
September 25, 2021
George and family , We are so sorry to see this ! Our hearts go out to you ! Sheila was a sweet heart , always enjoyed see her and George when we came to town !
Jim & Patti Pederson
Friend
September 25, 2021
