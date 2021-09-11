Menu
Sherill "Sherry" Rueter
1939 - 2021
1939
2021
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI

Rueter, Sherill J.

BEAVER DAM - Sherill Jean "Sherry" Rueter, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Sherry was born in Beaver Dam on Oct. 13, 1939, the daughter of Wayne and Vern (Pritchard) Rueter. She was baptized on Dec. 10, 1939, and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1958. For 27 years, Sherry worked as a nurse's aide at Central Colony in Madison; she also worked for Monarch Range, UW-Madison in Admissions, and for the Waisman Center in Madison. Sherry loved to paint, draw, do crafts, read books, and travel. She made many trips to California and Hawaii in her lifetime. Sherry enjoyed getting together with her high school classmates monthly for lunch at John's Bar to chat about old times. She hosted Christmas Eve at her home for many years for her family members, as family was so precious to her. She shared 18 loving years with her beloved cat, Cleocatra.

Sherry is survived by her brothers, Gene (Clela) of Sussex, Russell (Cindy) of Reeseville, Albert (Glenda) of Markesan, Tom (Debbie) of Beaver Dam, and Tim (Lorilee) of Beaver Dam; sisters, Jackie (Fred) Stiemsma of Beaver Dam, Mary (Glen) Wright of Fond du Lac, and Alice (Dan Chlebowski) Rueter of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Sherry was preceded in death by her beloved cat, Cleocatra; her parents, Wayne and Vern; two infant sisters, Kim and Beth Rueter; infant brother, Mark Rueter; and other relatives.

In honoring the Sherry's wishes, private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Boulevard, Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 11, 2021.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services - Beaver Dam
