Czajka, Sherry Lynn (Wells)

MAUSTON - Sherry Lynn (Wells) Czajka, 78, of Mauston, passed peacefully Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with a loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 12, 1943, to Victor and Shirley (Long) Wells. She attended school in Mauston, where she met and married her husband, Phillip, in 1959. They lived their early years in Milwaukee and started to raise a family. Sherry found great joy in being a loving wife and caring mother to their five children. She always loved cooking for her family, especially her famous apple pies.

Sherry and her family moved back to Mauston in 1971, and her husband began his masonry business. They restored a rural country home and remained there happily for the next 47 years.

Sherry spent many hours with Phil rocking on the porch, watching birds and admiring her flower gardens. She enjoyed listening to loud country music while she cleaned, shopping for crafts, watching the Packers, an occasional stop at a casino and always visits from family.

After her husband's passing in 2018, she lived with her youngest daughter, Julie, and her family in Dodgeville for the next two years. She later moved into Parkside Senior Living in Deforest, Wis., near to her son, John, but COVID restrictions kept her confined. This past February, Sherry moved back to Dodgeville and lived happily at Crestridge Assisted Living, bringing a smile to all with her kind ways and her constant use of the word "Honey."

Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip, of 58 years; and her parents.

She is survived by her five children, Phil Jr. (Anita) of Mauston, Kim (Steve) Czys of Mauston, Victor (Mary) of West Salem, Julie (Jay) Olson of Dodgeville, and John (Teai) of DeForest; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Beverly (Tom) Seager of Mauston, John (Shari) Wells of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., and Marion (Dennis) Coon of Melbourne, Ark.; as well as her nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Sherry at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME located at 123 Elm St., Mauston, WI. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

