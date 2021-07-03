Busse, Shirley

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - On Saturday, June 26, 2021, Shirley Busse, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with our Lord at the age of 76.

Shirley was born Oct. 24, 1944, to John H. and Clara (nee Kampstra) DeVries in Waupun, Wis. Shirley and her cousin, Judy Kniebuhler, were raised as sisters in Randolph, Wis., where they graduated from high school in 1962. Shirley and Sheldon Busse were married on June 22, 1984. They resided in Randolph until 1997 before retiring to Punta Gorda, Fla. Shirley leaves behind two children, Cindy (Jim) Hilke and Jim Busse. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Steven Hilke and Jessica (Hilke) Stibb, as well as six great-grandchildren, Blair Marwitz, Parker Hilke, Sawyer Hilke, Spencer Stibb, Hazel Stibb, and Ainsleigh Hilke.

Shirley had a number of interests and passions. She was a devoted and loving wife. Shirley and Sheldon traveled extensively. She was often planning the next destination. Their travels took them throughout the continental U.S., Alaska, Canada, northern Europe, as well as the Holy Land. Shirley was a caring and compassionate mother. She took great pride in Cindy's career as a manager and dispatcher for Extreme Transport, LLC, her sewing and embroidery artistry, and love of her grandchildren. Likewise, she was proud of Jim's career as a Ph.D. USDA potato research scientist, as well as his eclectic avocations including biking, sea kayaking, sports cars, cooking, music, and adventure travel.

Shirley had a strong Christian faith. The seed of this faith was planted by her parents as she was growing up and was nurtured throughout her adult life. In Wisconsin, Shirley was an active member of the First Reformed and the Methodist Churches in Randolph, Wis. In Florida, Shirley was an active member of the Burnt Store Presbyterian and First Methodist Church in Punta Gorda. She was active also in the Care Ministry and Community Bible Study in Punta Gorda.

Shirley had numerous other interests including golf, fashion, interior design, and cooking. The diverse group interests as well her engaging personality brought her many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at the FIRST METHODIST CHURCH, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL. Memorials may be directed to the First Methodist Church or Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Fla.