Cummings, Shirley A. (Sanner)

BARABOO - Shirley Cummings, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 12, 2021, after a short illness, in Tucson, Ariz. Shirley was born on Aug. 1, 1946, in Sparta, Wis., and graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, Tom Cummings, in 1967, and they shared life together for over 54 years. Shirley worked more than 40 years at Badger Army Ammunition Plant in Baraboo. Shirley and Tom enjoyed traveling and looked forward to their fishing trips to northern Wisconsin, especially to Lost Land Lake in Hayward, Wis. During the last 16 years, they spent winters in Tucson, Ariz., which gave them great joy.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Tom; brother, Robert (Sharon) Sanner of Florida; brother, Jim (Karen) Sanner of Baraboo, Wis.; brother-in-law, Jerry Cummings of Texas; and sister-in-law, Rosie (Andy) Beard of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, several cousins and so many friends, especially their wonderful fishing "gang." A memorial service will be held at a later date in Baraboo, Wis.